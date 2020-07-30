Irene reveals dazzling photos and clips from her new advertisement photo shoot

Yesterday on July 30th KST, Red Velvet's Irene posted a series of photos and videos on her Instagram account receiving thousands of likes within an hour.

In the photos that were posted, Irene is seen posing in front of the camera at a photo shoot for a makeup advertisement. What caught the eyes of netizens were Irene's alluring beauty as she showed different facial expressions for the shoot.

Many Netizens and fans were ecstatic to see Irene work and show off her beauty. They commented on her Instagram, "You're so beautiful", "Love watching you do your work.", "Irene's beauty is crazy.", and "Her beauty can't be expressed through words."



