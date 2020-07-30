Fans have already found the location of the guest house where BTS filmed their new JTBC variety show 'In The SOOP BTS Ver.'

BTS recently announced they will be launching a solo variety show with JTBC with the title 'In The SOOP BTS Ver.' The show is to be released on the JTBC channel on August 19th.

The content of the show was showing BTS members spend a week at a guest house nears the woods somewhere in Gangwon province and many fans were excited showing much interest.

Big Hit Entertainment did not disclose the exact location of the guest house where the BTS members stayed at but they released a teaser photo of the area on social media. However, the investigative fans have found the address of the guest house located in the countryside using just the teaser.



Currently, the reservation for the guest house has been booked for three months already and according to the guest house owner, their reservation site crashed because so many people tried to reserve a stay there.

