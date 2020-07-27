Idol siblings SECRET's Sunhwa & VICTON's Seungwoo pose in their first ever joint pictorial

K-Pop idol siblings SECRET's Sunhwa and VICTON's Seungwoo took part in their first ever joint pictorial together, for the August issue of '1st Look' magazine!

Throughout the photoshoot, Sunhwa and Seungwoo displayed their natural, playful chemistry as real-life siblings, all the while boasting their gorgeous visual genes. During their interview, Sunhwa opened up about seeing her younger brother on stage and on TV. She said, "I can hardly recognize the Seungwoo that is performing on stage, he's such a great performer that I wonder if he's really the same person I grew up with at home. I'm proud of him, but at the same time there are times when I feel strangely sympathetic or worried, probably because we are family."

Likewise, Seungwoo relayed, "Yes, there are definitely differences between noona at home and noona the celebrity. When she's working, I respect her a lot. She's a professional. She's also the best at communicating with our mom and entertaining our family. I respect these things about her."

When the two idols were asked about sharing advice with one another, Sunhwa answered that her little brother isn't the type to ask for help. In response, Seungwoo commented, "I think I try to endure it on my own because I know that noona endured all of the same things all on her own, without any help close by. In truth, all little brothers probably keep these kinds of things to himself because we don't want to worry our noonas."

