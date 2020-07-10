Gaon chart releases the top 100 most sold albums from the first half of 2020

Gaon chart has officially released a ranking of the top 100 most sold albums, from the first half of 2020!
The top 25 most sold albums of 2020 so far are:
1. BTS's 'Map of the Soul: 7'
2. Seventeen's 'Heng:garae'
3. EXO Baekhyun's 'Delight'
4. NCT 127's 'NCT #127 Neo Zone'
5. NCT Dream's 'Reload'
6. TWICE's 'More & More'
7. IZ*ONE's 'Oneiric Diary'
8. NCT 127's 'NCT #127 Neo Zone The Final Round'
9. IZ*ONE's 'BLOOM*IZ'
10. GOT7's 'DYE'
11. TOMORROW x TOGETHER's 'The Dream Chapter: Eternity'
12. EXO Suho's 'Self-Portrait'
13. Kang Daniel's 'Cyan'
14. MONSTA X's 'Fantasia X'
15. Stray Kids's 'GO'
16. NU'EST's 'The Nocturne'
17. ATEEZ's 'Treasure Epilogue: Action To Answer'
18. Super Junior K.R.Y's 'When We Were Us'
19. (G)I-DLE's 'I Trust'
20. CRAVITY's 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are'
21. ITZY's 'IT'z ME'
22. Super Junior's 'Timeless'
23. SF9's 'First Collection'
24. WINNER's 'Remember'
25. Kim Woo Seok's '1st Desire: Greed'
You can find the full top 100 rankings, below.
