Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Gaon chart releases the top 100 most sold albums from the first half of 2020

AKP STAFF

Gaon chart has officially released a ranking of the top 100 most sold albums, from the first half of 2020!

The top 25 most sold albums of 2020 so far are:

1. BTS's 'Map of the Soul: 7'

2. Seventeen's 'Heng:garae'

3. EXO Baekhyun's 'Delight'

4. NCT 127's 'NCT #127 Neo Zone'

5. NCT Dream's 'Reload'

6. TWICE's 'More & More'

7. IZ*ONE's 'Oneiric Diary'

8. NCT 127's 'NCT #127 Neo Zone The Final Round'

9. IZ*ONE's 'BLOOM*IZ'

10. GOT7's 'DYE'

11. TOMORROW x TOGETHER's 'The Dream Chapter: Eternity'

12. EXO Suho's 'Self-Portrait'

13. Kang Daniel's 'Cyan'

14. MONSTA X's 'Fantasia X'

15. Stray Kids's 'GO'

16. NU'EST's 'The Nocturne'

17. ATEEZ's 'Treasure Epilogue: Action To Answer'

18. Super Junior K.R.Y's 'When We Were Us'

19. (G)I-DLE's 'I Trust'

20. CRAVITY's 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are'

21. ITZY's 'IT'z ME'

22. Super Junior's 'Timeless'

23. SF9's 'First Collection'

24. WINNER's 'Remember'

25. Kim Woo Seok's '1st Desire: Greed'

You can find the full top 100 rankings, below. 

  1. ATEEZ
  2. BTS
  3. CRAVITY
  4. Suho
  5. Baekhyun
  6. (G)I-DLE
  7. GOT7
  8. IZ*ONE
  9. MONSTA X
  10. NCT 127
  11. NCT Dream
  12. NU'EST
  13. Seventeen
  14. Stray Kids
  15. Super Junior K.R.Y
  16. TWICE
  17. TXT
  18. Kang Daniel
3

killthislove00422 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

It's crazy how many old albums BTS still sells every year. Like even their really old albums sold over 30k each in just the past six months!

Congrats to all on the list!

-2

princesspop89 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

Congratulations

TXT

ITZY

CRAVITY

SEVENTEEN

IZ*ONE

SF9

NUEST

