Gaon chart releases the top 100 most sold albums from the first half of 2020

Gaon chart has officially released a ranking of the top 100 most sold albums, from the first half of 2020!

The top 25 most sold albums of 2020 so far are:

1. BTS's 'Map of the Soul: 7'

2. Seventeen's 'Heng:garae'

3. EXO Baekhyun's 'Delight'

4. NCT 127's 'NCT #127 Neo Zone'

5. NCT Dream's 'Reload'

6. TWICE's 'More & More'

7. IZ*ONE's 'Oneiric Diary'

8. NCT 127's 'NCT #127 Neo Zone The Final Round'

9. IZ*ONE's 'BLOOM*IZ'

10. GOT7's 'DYE'

11. TOMORROW x TOGETHER's 'The Dream Chapter: Eternity'

12. EXO Suho's 'Self-Portrait'

13. Kang Daniel's 'Cyan'

14. MONSTA X's 'Fantasia X'

15. Stray Kids's 'GO'

16. NU'EST's 'The Nocturne'

17. ATEEZ's 'Treasure Epilogue: Action To Answer'

18. Super Junior K.R.Y's 'When We Were Us'

19. (G)I-DLE's 'I Trust'

20. CRAVITY's 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are'

21. ITZY's 'IT'z ME'

22. Super Junior's 'Timeless'

23. SF9's 'First Collection'

24. WINNER's 'Remember'

25. Kim Woo Seok's '1st Desire: Greed'

You can find the full top 100 rankings, below.