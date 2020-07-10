Heize gives off a pixie vibe in her most recent Instagram post

Solo artist Heize posted photos on July 10th with the hashtag #selfieafterthreemonths stating she hasn't taken a selfie for three months.

The photo was of her taking a selfie through the mirror making a cute face with blond hair. What caught the eyes of netizens was her thin figure. It looked as if Heize had become thinner than she already was and also uploaded a photo of her ever so thin legs which surprised fans.

Some netizens stated they couldn't recognize that she was Heize while others complimented her on her pixie-like looks with her blond hair.