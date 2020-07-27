BLACKPINK announce the release date for 'BLACKPINK - The Album'

BLACKPINK have finally announced the release date for their 1st ever full-length album, titled 'BLACKPINK - The Album'!

The official 'BLACKPINK - The Album' will drop this fall on October 2, following the girl group's anticipated 2nd pre-release single which is expected to come some time in August. Previously, BLACKPINK excited fans by revealing that their 2nd pre-release single will be a collaboration with a mystery artist!

In addition to the announcement of 'BLACKPINK - The Album', the group has also launched unique Twitter emojis of each of the members. Stay tuned for even more details on BLACKPINK's return!