Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 49 minutes ago

BLACKPINK announce the release date for 'BLACKPINK - The Album'

BLACKPINK have finally announced the release date for their 1st ever full-length album, titled 'BLACKPINK - The Album'!

The official 'BLACKPINK - The Album' will drop this fall on October 2, following the girl group's anticipated 2nd pre-release single which is expected to come some time in August. Previously, BLACKPINK excited fans by revealing that their 2nd pre-release single will be a collaboration with a mystery artist!

In addition to the announcement of 'BLACKPINK - The Album', the group has also launched unique Twitter emojis of each of the members. Stay tuned for even more details on BLACKPINK's return!

gookr2,130 pts 26 minutes ago
26 minutes ago

never thought i would see this. finally tho

thealigirl84,799 pts 36 minutes ago
36 minutes ago

i love the pink crown design

