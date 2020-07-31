Netizens and fans excited to see the members of Girls' Generation reunite for Yuri's YouTube video

Fans and netizens are excited to see the next episode of 'Yuri's Table', the show airing on Yuri's YouTube channel. The YouTube show is about Yuri introducing the recipes of famous individuals.

Yuri also cooks on the episodes of this show as she shares the recipes of the delicious dishes. In episode uploaded on July 31, the fans were excited as they saw a preview of a few of the members of Girls' Generation gather together to taste Yuri's cooking.

The preview showed Sooyoung, Hyoyeon, Taeyeon, Tiffany, and Seohyun as they enjoyed their time together.

Many fans were happy to see the members gather and also plan a hidden camera on Seoyeon. They commented expressing their joy on an online community that also shared this good news.

You can see the preview of the next episode starting at 4:38 of the video below:

Netizens' commented:

"What the. The girls of Girls' Generation gathered together? omgg."

"I'm waiting for August 5th."



"Tiffany was in Korea?"



"I'm so excited for the next episode!"



"Tiffany looks so pretty."



"I love you Girls' Generation."



"I missed you guys. So happy to see the members together."



"I can't wait to see the next episode. haven't seen the girls gather in so long."



"It's only five members but it's still good to see them."

