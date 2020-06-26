5

5

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

VICTON's Seungwoo to make his solo debut

AKP STAFF

VICTON's label Play M Entertainment has officially announced member Seungwoo's solo debut, coming this August!

The agency relayed, "VICTON's Seungwoo has confirmed his solo debut for later in August, and he is currently engrossed in his album preparations. We will notify you of more specific details including the album release date and the album structure when they are solidified." 

Seungwoo will mark the first ever member of VICTON to release a solo album, approximately 4 years after the group's debut in 2016. Meanwhile, Seungwoo gandered attention last year during his appearance on Mnet's 'Produce X 101', successfully being voted into the winning project group X1

  1. VICTON
  2. Seungwoo
2 2,801 Share 50% Upvoted

1

ambersky11476 pts 46 minutes ago 0
46 minutes ago
he definitely deserves it! and i think he will do well!
Share

1

popularit3,937 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

OMG YESSS i hope they all get one as well

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

VICTON, Seungwoo
VICTON's Seungwoo to make his solo debut
2 hours ago   2   2,801
BTS, Jin
NASA says the moon belongs to BTS' Jin?
2 days ago   79   43,133
Kim Hyun Joong
Kim Hyun-Joong shows off his new blonde hair
17 hours ago   18   9,196
Big Bang
The Big Bang Files: A History of Scandals
6 hours ago   38   1,904

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND