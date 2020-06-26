VICTON's Seungwoo to make his solo debut

VICTON's label Play M Entertainment has officially announced member Seungwoo's solo debut, coming this August!

The agency relayed, "VICTON's Seungwoo has confirmed his solo debut for later in August, and he is currently engrossed in his album preparations. We will notify you of more specific details including the album release date and the album structure when they are solidified."

Seungwoo will mark the first ever member of VICTON to release a solo album, approximately 4 years after the group's debut in 2016. Meanwhile, Seungwoo gandered attention last year during his appearance on Mnet's 'Produce X 101', successfully being voted into the winning project group X1.

