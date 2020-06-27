BTS and NCT serve different vibes in the same outfit

Netizens are talking about the different vibes BTS and NCT give when wearing the same outfit.

On June 27, a post on a popular online community forum gained attention after posting pictorials of both groups wearing the same outfit. NCT's Yuta and Jaehyun's pictorial was for SPUR Japan's March 2020 issue while BTS' RM and J-hope's pictures were taken for the August 2020 issue of Vogue Japan. These talented idols all wore PRADA's spring 2020 menswear collection.

Below are the pictures of Yuta and Jaehyun, followed by RM and J-hope. The pictures at the bottom are from PRADA's fashion show.

Some of the comments include: "I don't really like the outfit itself. It doesn't matter who wore it." "Looking at the models made me realize they all sported it better lol", "I think RM and Jaehyun look better in formal attire.", "NCT looks super cute and playful while BTS looks cool and sporty."



What do you think? Who do you think wore it better?