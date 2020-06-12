6

Ahn Young Mi glows in new update after people tell her that she looks like a TWICE member!

Comedian Ahn Young Mi is glowing in her latest update.


Although she is known for her silly looks while performing comedy, her June 12th update showed her glowing in a feminine look. She was dressed in a pretty black floral dress and choker that completed her look. Her caption stated: "Radio Star look. Hm... I'm not sure. People around me tell me I look like TWICE." 

The comedian jokingly stated: "TWICE seniors... I am sorry. MORE & MORE", eliciting more laughter. Ahn Young Mi previously promoted as comedian formed girl group Celeb Five, making the joke much funnier. 

What do you think of Ahn Young Mi's latest look? 




