Seo In Young explains why she's challenging herself to trot music

Seo In Young explained why she's challenging herself to trot music.



On the June 16th premiere episode of SBS Plus' 'On Trot', the former Jewelry member expressed, "I've done everything I can do, and I've even reached the peak. I think I accomplished everything I wanted to accomplish. To be honest, it's been a long time that I've had no goal."



She continued, "Trot is a new style of challenge for me and a learning opportunity. It really touched my heart." However, it wasn't without frustration as Seo In Young said to herself during filming, "I think I've created a mess."



How do you think Seo In Young will do as a trot singer?



