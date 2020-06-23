6

Pentagon's Wooseok cries out in a serious concept film for special 'Basquiat' performance

Pentagon's Wooseok is sending out a strong outcry against society in his individual "Basquiat" concept teaser film!

Having recently wrapped up the rigorous competition of Mnet's 'Road To Kingdom', Pentagon will be returning soon with a special performance version of "Basquiat", composed and written by Pentagon members Hui and Wooseok. 

The powerful electronic rock genre track sends out a message of freedom toward those who live under oppression. Stay tuned for Pentagon's full special performance of "Basquiat", coming on June 30 at 12 AM KST!

