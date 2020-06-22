More faces of Nth Room perpetrators revealed

More faces of the 'Nth room' perpetrators have been revealed to the public.

The face of Ahn Seung Jin (25 years old) was revealed on June 22. It was revealed that he blackmailed and threatened teenage girls to produce sexually explicit content. He also engaged in sexual activities with a minor he met through social media in April of 2015. He is alleged to have threatened three victims under the direction of Moon Hyung Wook (also known as God God) and distributed over 1,000 child pornography videos from March to June of 2019 alone. He is scheduled to be sent from the Andong Police Station detention center to the Daegu Prosecutor's office on June 23rd where is face will also be revealed to the media.

Pictures of newly revealed perpetrators Lee Won Ho (also known as Lee Ki Ya) and Kang Hoon (also known as Boo Dda) are also circling the internet through community forum posts.