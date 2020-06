AB6IX have released brand new, 4-member version group concept photos for their postponed comeback mini album, 'Vivid'.

Each of the members show their bright smiles and faces in a set of warm, colorful cuts, and also pose in chic shades of blue and gray in a cooler set. Meanwhile, AB6IX's postponed comeback with their 2nd mini album 'Vivid' will be on June 29 at 6 PM KST. The group plan on returning with their title track "The Answer".