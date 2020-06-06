Kang Seung Yoon, Koo Jun Hoe, & AKMU's Suhyun cover Bang Ye Dam's 'WAYO' next to show support

YG Entertainment sunbae artists including WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon, iKON's Koo Jun Hoe, and AKMU's Suhyun have also decided to cheer on Bang Ye Dam's solo debut with short, acoustic covers of "WAYO"!

Back on June 6, Bang Ye Dam released his first solo debut single "WAYO" as a pre-release project before his debut in TREASURE. Immediately after release, Bang Ye Dam's sunbae artists sent out a shoutout to the rookie idol, taking up their guitars to strum and sing the key chorus verse of "WAYO".

Meanwhile, WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon also took part in composing and writing the lyrics for Bang Ye Dam's "WAYO". AKMU's Suhyun, a former fellow contestant of 'K-Pop Star 2' with Bang Ye Dam, took the cover post to express her pride toward Bang Ye Dam's long-awaited debut, demonstrating their friendship.

Have you listened to Bang Ye Dam's official version of "WAYO" yet?