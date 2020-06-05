TWICE treat fans to a dance practice video of 'More & More'

TWICE have released the full dance practice video clip of their comeback title track, "More & More"!

As always, the girls showcase flawless teamwork, sharp precision and synchronization, and professionalism, while dressed in matching, sporty all-white styles in the spacious JYP Entertainment practice room. Watch above!

Meanwhile, TWICE's recently released 9th mini album 'More & More' managed to set a new record for the girl group in album sales, selling over 265,000 copies according to Hanteo approximately a day after release.