BTS partner with 'Samsung Galaxy S20+' and 'Samsung Galaxy Buds+' for limited purple editions

According to media outlet reports, BTS will be partnering up with 'Samsung' for exclusive limited purple editions of the 'Samsung Galaxy S20+' and the 'Samsung Galaxy Buds+'!

Previously, 'Samsung' excited fans across the globe by hinting at a special BTS collaboration product via Twitter last month:

And now, it looks like the hints are becoming clearer and clearer! Sources say that the special, limited BTS edition 'Galaxy S20+' and the limited BTS edition 'Galaxy Buds+' will be available for pre-orders between June 19 until July 5. The products will officially launch on July 9 - the anniversary of BTS's fanclub, ARMY.

Check out some of the details of the BTS edition 'Galaxy S20+' and 'Galaxy Buds+' in purple, below!



