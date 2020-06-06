11

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BTS partner with 'Samsung Galaxy S20+' and 'Samsung Galaxy Buds+' for limited purple editions

According to media outlet reports, BTS will be partnering up with 'Samsung' for exclusive limited purple editions of the 'Samsung Galaxy S20+' and the 'Samsung Galaxy Buds+'!

Previously, 'Samsung' excited fans across the globe by hinting at a special BTS collaboration product via Twitter last month:

And now, it looks like the hints are becoming clearer and clearer! Sources say that the special, limited BTS edition 'Galaxy S20+' and the limited BTS edition 'Galaxy Buds+' will be available for pre-orders between June 19 until July 5. The products will officially launch on July 9 - the anniversary of BTS's fanclub, ARMY. 

Check out some of the details of the BTS edition 'Galaxy S20+' and 'Galaxy Buds+' in purple, below!

gookr1,536 pts 55 minutes ago 2
55 minutes ago

i know this is stupid, but i literally cant wear wireless earphones like that.....i have this weird fear i wont be able to get them out. but they're really pretty

