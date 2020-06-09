10

2

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 49 minutes ago

JYP Entertainment in discussion with artist Davis McCarty regarding the plagiarism in TWICE's 'MORE & MORE' MV

AKP STAFF

American artist Davis McCarty has released a statement regarding his work being plagiarized in TWICE's newest "MORE & MORE" music video. 

Media outlet XsportsNews reached out to Davis McCarty and asked for clarification on his position. He stated: "My legal team and I consider plagiarism a serious issue" and that they are in discussion with TWICE, JYP Entertainment, and NAIVE (the music video production team) regarding this matter. He continued, saying: "I hope they are doing honorable work and will work with me to resolve this issue.

A set-piece from the group's MV closely resembled McCarty's installation piece 'Pulse Portal', leading to the controversy surrounding the group's recent comeback. He spoke up about it on SNS calling the use of his work "blatant copyright infringement".

  1. TWICE
4 4,272 Share 83% Upvoted

1

pink_oracle6,040 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

Seems like JYP's first offer of compensation has been rejected, maybe Mr McCarty's legal team are watching the sales figures for More&More sky rocket and thinking JYP can do a lot better.

Share

0

quark123955,038 pts 38 minutes ago 1
38 minutes ago

Didn't we already know this?

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

WayV
WayV stuns with MV for 'Turn Back Time'
1 hour ago   5   1,003
WayV
WayV stuns with MV for 'Turn Back Time'
1 hour ago   5   1,003

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND