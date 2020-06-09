JYP Entertainment in discussion with artist Davis McCarty regarding the plagiarism in TWICE's 'MORE & MORE' MV

American artist Davis McCarty has released a statement regarding his work being plagiarized in TWICE's newest "MORE & MORE" music video.

Media outlet XsportsNews reached out to Davis McCarty and asked for clarification on his position. He stated: "My legal team and I consider plagiarism a serious issue" and that they are in discussion with TWICE, JYP Entertainment, and NAIVE (the music video production team) regarding this matter. He continued, saying: "I hope they are doing honorable work and will work with me to resolve this issue."





A set-piece from the group's MV closely resembled McCarty's installation piece 'Pulse Portal', leading to the controversy surrounding the group's recent comeback. He spoke up about it on SNS calling the use of his work "blatant copyright infringement".