Heize is ready to show her dedicated listeners what she's been working on through her sixth mini-album 'Lyricist'.

Her release date poster shows the talented writer and vocalist displayed in all her glory. The black and white pictures highlight Heize's beauty and unique charm. Fans are excited to hear the new music she has to offer and given her previous releases, many have high expectations for her upcoming work.

'Lyricist' is set for release later today on June 10 KST.