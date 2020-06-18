Cha Tae Hyun x Lee Seung Gi run from the dangers of rural life in main 'Seoul Country Folk' poster

tvN's upcoming Sunday night variety series 'Seoul Country Folk' is ready to prove to viewers that the rural country isn't a place to mess with!

Starring Cha Tae Hyun and Lee Seung Gi, tvN's 'Seoul Country Folk' is a travel variety program where the hosts set out to discover hidden charms of various rural regions across Korea. Celebrity guests will be appearing on the show to personally play local guide for Cha Tae Hyun and Lee Seung Gi, sharing the charms of their very own hometowns with a new perspective.

The main poster for 'Seoul Country Folk' just released on June 18 catches viewers off guard, reminding viewers more of a blockbuster movie poster rather than a casual travel variety show! What do you think the poster is trying to hint at about 'Seoul Country Folk'?

The variety premieres on tvN this coming July 12 at 10:50 PM KST!

