BTS' 'cider posters' in hot demand and continue selling out

BTS' 'cider posters' are in hot demand among ARMY!



BTS became the official endorsement models for Lotte Chilsung Cider this past May, and the soda brand held events that offered BTS posters when purchasing certain products. ARMY are now on the hunt to find the posters, which are quickly selling out, and many fans are obtaining the posters for tens of thousands of Won. The phrase "cider poster" also ranked in at #1 on Twitter's real-time trends, and fans have created lists of which stores should have posters left.



Some fans complained about the poster shortage, saying, "It's not like they wouldn't expect a high amount of demand after signing BTS. How could they make so little posters?" In response, Lotte Chilsung stated, "BTS are such big models, and after signing them, we're understanding how hot consumers' responses are. The response offline and online far surpasses any other model. We're planning to act on more promotions and product ideas in the future with BTS as the models."



Take a look at BTS' poster below.

