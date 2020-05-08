Won Jin Ah in talks to star opposite SF9's Rowoon in 'Sunbae, Don't Put on that Lipstick'

Won Jin Ah is in talks to star opposite SF9's Rowoon in the upcoming JTBC drama 'Sunbae, Don't Put on that Lipstick'.



On May 8, reports revealed Won Jin Ah had been cast as the lead in the series following the news of Rowoon's casting. The actress' label Yooborn Company stated, "Won Jin Ah has received the offer to star in 'Sunbae, Don't Put on that LIpstick,' and she is reviewing the offer."



'Sunbae, Don't Put on that Lipstick' is based on the 2017 webtoon of the same name about a senior or "sunbae" and a junior "hoobae," who has it all. It's expected to premiere in October.