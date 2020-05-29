UEE to reveal her daily life for the first time on 'I Live Alone'

UEE is set to reveal her daily life on 'I Live Alone'.



According to reports on May 29, UEE wrapped up filming for the MBC reality show, and she'll be revealing her home for the first time on 'I Live Alone'. The former After School member is currently living alone independent of her family, and fans are curious about the actress' day-to-day.



UEE most recently starred in the 2018 dramas KBS' 'My Only One' and MBC's 'My Contracted Husband, Mr. Oh'. She's also starring in the upcoming science fiction anthology series 'SF8', which is set to premiere in August.



UEE's episode of 'I Live Alone' is scheduled to air in early June.