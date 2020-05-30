1

TREASURE reveal V Live countdown teaser poster for pre-debut track 'Wayo'

AKP STAFF

TREASURE have revealed the countdown teaser poster for their pre-debut track "Wayo".

"Wayo" is composed by YG Entertainment's resident hitmaker Future Bounce alongside WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon and Andrew Choi. The lyrics are written by Kang Seung Yoon, AKMU's Chanhyuk, and Future Bounce.

TREASURE's pre-debut countdown V Live stream will be held on June 5 at 4:30PM KST before "Wayo" releases at 6PM KST. 

