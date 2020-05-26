Suzy to donate all sales from 'Obsession with Suzy' beauty book for sanitary pads to teenagers from low-income families

Suzy is donating all sales from her 'Obsession with Suzy' beauty book for sanitary pads to teenagers from low-income families.



The trailer for Suzy's upcoming book 'Obsession with Suzy' was released by Lancome, and it's now reported she'll be donating all sales from her beauty book. The beauty book is meant to relay the message of women's self-confidence and true happiness through finding their own beauty.



A related beauty book official strated, "As a woman, she hopes to give a small amount of strength and support to Korean female teenagers who are starting a new journey."



In other news, Suzy is set to star in the tvN drama 'Startup' and the movie 'Wonderland'.