Suzy shows all sides of her beauty in new 'OBSESSION WITH SUZY' for Lancome

Suzy's newest video for cosmetics brand Lancome is gaining attention from netizens.



The former idol and popular actress collaborated with Lancome to create an exclusive film titled 'OBSESSION WITH SUZY'. Suzy is seen rocking a number of diverse concepts and makeup looks. Her professionalism and elegant poses on set show her expertise after years of promoting as a celebrity. Words such as ‘Optimism’, ‘Bright’, and ‘Sensual’ are used to describe the looks, and Suzy definitely succeeds in looking beautiful in all of them. Netizen comments include:





"You have to watch the whole video. She's so pretty."

"Suzy is a goddess."

"Asia's sun, model Suzy."

"Suzy is prettier than the flowers."

"Lancome did well with this one."

Check out the video below!