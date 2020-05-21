Golden Child's Jangjun & Jibeom welcome summer on the cover of 'Ten Star'

Golden Child's Jangjun and Jibeom showed off a cool, moody type of bromance for their recent cover pictorial with 'Ten Star' magazine!

The two idols pulled off simple, yet trendy early summer fashion styles both indoors and outdoors, exuding confidence with their youthful visuals. During the interview, Jangjun comically stated, "I want to inherit the path of a royal princess which [INFINITE's] Sunggyu sunbaenim carved out for us. I want to enjoy the title and position of 'The second princess of Woollim' before rising up to the crown."

Jibeom revealed that he originally wanted to become a vocalist, not an idol. "I was receiving lessons in applied music, and ended up auditioning by chance, which is how I got this far. Now, I'm content with the life of an idol. It's really fun being with the members. Jangjun hyung makes me laugh all the time."



Check out some previews of Jangjun and Jibeom for the June issue of 'Ten Star', below!