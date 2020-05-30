Red Velvet's Seulgi reveals she and Girl's Day's Hyeri went to the same high school

Red Velvet's Seulgi revealed she and Girl's Day's Hyeri went to the same high school.



On the May 30th episode of 'Amazing Saturday', Seulgi shared, "I started watching 'Amazing Saturday', and I can't stop now. I think it has that kind of charm." Irene added she watched the episode when Red Velvet's "Psycho" was featured as a quiz question, saying, "I saw the episode when 'Psycho' showed up as a question, and I couldn't even get the answer right."



Seulgi then revealedshe and Hyeri had gone to the same high school, but they never ran into each other, saying, "We never met in school." Hyeri also said, "We promoted at different times too, so we never ran into each other."



Did you know Seulgi and Hyeri went to the same school?

