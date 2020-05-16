Rain shows off incredible physique and dance skills in the latest Instagram update

Rain, who recently has made an appearance on MBC's 'Hangout With Yoo' to address his '1 Gang a day' meme, showed off his incredible physique and dance moves in his latest Instagram update.



On May 16, the solo artist and an actor updated his Instagram that had fans' jaws dropped. In the caption, he wrote, "Bring back old school vibes. It's weekend so let's do 7 Gang... #Hangout With Yoo". The singer turns 38 this coming June but his incredibly toned physique says 40 is the new 20.

Check out his post below and don't forget to tune in for the latest episode of 'Hangout With Yoo'!