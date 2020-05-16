9

4

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 48 minutes ago

Rain shows off incredible physique and dance skills in the latest Instagram update

AKP STAFF

Rain, who recently has made an appearance on MBC's 'Hangout With Yoo' to address his '1 Gang a day' meme, showed off his incredible physique and dance moves in his latest Instagram update. 

On May 16, the solo artist and an actor updated his Instagram that had fans' jaws dropped. In the caption, he wrote, "Bring back old school vibes. It's weekend so let's do 7 Gang... #Hangout With Yoo". The singer turns 38 this coming June but his incredibly toned physique says 40 is the new 20. 

Check out his post below and don't forget to tune in for the latest episode of 'Hangout With Yoo'!  

  1. Rain
3 2,202 Share 69% Upvoted

1

DelightGalaxy353 pts 45 minutes ago 0
45 minutes ago

i miss Rain!

Share

0

vickyzhaolu209 pts 51 seconds ago 0
51 seconds ago

i still remember when apparently megan fox asked Bi-Rain on a date and he declined/rejected.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

SF9, Dawon
SF9's Dawon opens his personal Instagram
12 hours ago   3   5,213

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND