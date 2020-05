NU'EST's Aron is trending worldwide on Twitter as fans celebrate his birthday.

Fans are using the hashtags #말해뭐해_러브의_은하수별_생일축하해 (No need to say anything happy birthday to our Milky Way Galaxy's love) and #우리의영웅_곽아론_생일축하해 (Happy birthday to our hero Kwak Aron). The veteran idol is being showered with congratulations and love on Twitter with fans saying:

No words can describe how much I love you, how blessed I am to have known you. Thank you for being you. Thank you for being a NU’EST member. Love you ❤️#HAPPY_DARLING_KWAK_DAY#우리의영웅_곽아론_생일축하해#말해뭐해_러브의_은하수별_생일축하해pic.twitter.com/tHo1OqmlqN — 🐶 (@AyaKansha) May 20, 2020





Happy birthday to our one and only hyung #아론 Thank you for being a part of our lives💗#HAPPY_DARLING_KWAK_DAY #우리의영웅_곽아론_생일축하해

(Our hero, Kwak Aaron, happy birthday)#말해뭐해_러브의_은하수별_생일축하해

(No words are needed, LOΛEs' galaxy, happy birthday) pic.twitter.com/2mj2j77Uxa — Jee⁵ / NU'EST English Translations (@Melodia_Muse) May 20, 2020





Happy birthday to Aron!