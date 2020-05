EXO's Lay will be releasing his solo pre-release single "Jade" in just one more day, on May 20 at 12 PM CST!

In the artsy D-1 teaser photo below, Lay's hands are caught in motion as if carrying out an intricate gesture. After his pre-release single "Jade" this week, Lay will be dropping more details on his upcoming 4th solo album soon - his first full album release since 'Namanana' in 2018.

Can't wait for new music from Lay!