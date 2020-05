Kang Daniel is trending worldwide on Twitter as fans celebrate 300 days since his debut as a solo artist.

The popular idol rose to fame through the second season of 'Produce 101' and went on to debut with project group WANNA ONE. Fans are using the hashtag #DanielKDebut300Days to congratulate Daniel for his achievements, saying:

Happy 300th Day Solo Debut Anniversary#강다니엘_솔로데뷔300일

Always be happy 😊

Always be healthy💪

Danity is here for you

Always and forever 💙#DanielKDebut300Days pic.twitter.com/DE3Vb9cAkU — 강다니엘닷컴 🦖 KangDaniel.com (@kangdaniel_com) May 18, 2020

신인 가수 강다니엘 300일 솔로 데뷔 축하해 :)#강다니엘_솔로데뷔300일

Rookie singer Kang Daniel, congratulations for your 300th Day of solo debut!#DanielKDebut300Days



Thank you for being brave and strong to come back to us, stay healthy and keep going towards all your dreams!♡ pic.twitter.com/P6vvVIP0ph — KANG DANIEL SUPPORT | STREAM 2U (@KDANIEL_SUPPORT) May 18, 2020

When you first told us that you finished recording your solo debut album after months of hardships that you finally won#강다니엘_솔로데뷔300일



My tears still flowing everytime i thought about everything that you need to go through just to come back to us#DanielKDebut300Days pic.twitter.com/Byrm39RgIV — 강다니엘 is LIFE | Stream Kang Daniel 2U (@prince__danik) May 18, 2020

Congratulations to Kang Daniel!