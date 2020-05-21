Check out Kim Yoo Jung & Ji Chang Wook's comedic chemistry in 2nd teaser for 'Backstreet Rookie'

SBS's new Fri-Sat romantic comedy series 'Backstreet Rookie' has released its second teaser, introducing viewers to a completely wild side of actress Kim Yoo Jung!

SBS's 'Backstreet Rookie', by director Lee Myung Woo of 'The Fiery Priest', takes place in the backstreets of an ordinary neighborhood convenience store, run by the handsome but rather simple-minded manager, Choi Dae Hyun (played by Ji Chang Wook). But the convenience store is in for some serious changes, when a new late night part-time worker Jung Saet Byul (played by Kim Yoo Jung) moves to town.

Watch a glimpse of Kim Yoo Jung x Ji Chang Wook's rowdy comedy chemistry below, while you wait for the premiere of 'Backstreet Rookie' next month on June 12!