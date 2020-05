DIA's latest teaser pictures for their sixth mini-album, 'Flower 4 Seasons', are an absolute dream.

The images show the members wearing delicate and feminine dresses as they pose beautifully in the fading spring sun. Flowers will definitely play an important role in this comeback, and the pictures show the girls utilizing the beautiful blooms in their photos.

Stay tuned for DIA's comeback on June 10 at 6 PM KST. and check out all the pictures below.