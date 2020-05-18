Former drama co-stars actor Song Jae Rim & T-ara's Jiyeon reportedly dating

According to an exclusive report on May 19, actor Song Jae Rim and T-ara member/actress Jiyeon are dating.

The two stars were allegedly spotted by a civilian back on May 17, driving together and stopping at a gas station near Chungju. The civilian informed, "This past weekend, they were getting gas at a gas station together. Jiyeon seemed like she didn't know how to pump gas on her own at the self-service station, and so Song Jae Rim, who was riding in the passenger's seat, got out to help. They looked like they were really close, so I thought maybe they were on a date. They also seemed to be looking around every so often, like they were weary of others recognizing them."

In response to the above report, both Song Jae Rim and Jiyeon's sides have simply stated, "We need to check with the individual."





Meanwhile, Song Jae Rim and Jiyeon previously worked together last year on the set of KBS2 drama 'Let Me Hear Your Song'.

