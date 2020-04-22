WINNER's Kim Jin Woo and Lee Seung Hoon show their adorable dedication to their fandom while in the military

WINNER's Kim Jin Woo and Lee Seung Hoon touched netizens with their adorable gestures to their fandoms.

Although the two idols are currently serving in the military, they are still making sure to show their fans that they are loved. Photos of Kim Jin Woo with his battalion were released on a popular online community forum post showing him doing the WINNER hand sign with all his fellow soldiers.

Lee Seung Hoon also took the time to show his appreciation for fans through a subtle but noticeable gesture. Pictures of the skilled dancer show that he drew the Inner Circle (fandom) logo on the patch his exercise uniform!

Fans and netizens have been expressing praise for both idols, saying:

"I'm really jealous of WINNER's relationship with their fans."

"I'm not even a fan but I'm touched."

"The love they have for fans is incredible."

"I can really tell that they're close to their fans."

"Lee Seung Hoon is so cute. He looks like he's on a high school retreat."



"Kim Jin Woo... so good looking."



