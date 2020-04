Oh My Girl is gearing up to drop their seventh mini-album titled 'NONSTOP'.

The group's first concept teaser image definitely shows themes of travel and the board game Monopoly! The quirky and cute art also shows an adorable depiction of member Jiho! Fans are curious as to what the concept will be and are eagerly awaiting for more content.

Stay tuned for Oh My Girl's release date on April 27th!