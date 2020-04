TREASURE's Asahi, Haruto, Bang Ye Dam, Jungwoo, Doyoung, and Junghwan want to invite you on an early summer getaway!

Following new 'Editorial Vol.8' profile photos of Jaehyuk, Mashiho, Junkyu, Yoshi, Jihoon, and Hyunsuk yesterday, today's dongsaeng-line members are boasting new hair styles, refreshing summer colors and accessories, and bright smiles on the beach.

Do you think TREASURE's debut is getting closer?