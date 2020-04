According to reports on April 28, Oh My Girl, Lee Jin Hyuk, Jessi, BewhY, and Bolbbalgan4's Ahn Ji Young are the next guests of SBS's 'Running Man'!

Oh My Girl, Lee Jin Hyuk, Jessi, BewhY, and Ahn Ji Young will reportedly participate in a filming of 'Running Man' some time this week, forming a unique guest lineup of musical artists from different genres. Viewers can catch these artists' guest appearance on 'Running Man' this May 17.

Will you be tuning in?