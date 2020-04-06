Photos of Woo Ji Yoon getting mistreated comes to light after she leaves Bolbbalgan4

Photos of Woo Ji Yoon not getting treated right have to attention.

She left Bolbbalgan4 recently, and photos of Woo Ji Yoon getting mistreated by both fans and the staff have surfaced. In one of the photos, the staff is holding an umbrella over Ahn Ji Young while Woo Ji Yoon follows behind. She ultimately uses her own jacket to cover herself.



In another photo, the fan ignores Woo Ji Yoon after getting Ahn Ji Young's signature. She smiles sadly and waves, even though the fan has already turned his back on her.



Netizens are expressing sadness at the difference in treatment, commenting, "No wonder she wanted to leave." What do you think about these photos?