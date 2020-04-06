21

2

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Photos of Woo Ji Yoon getting mistreated comes to light after she leaves Bolbbalgan4

AKP STAFF

Photos of Woo Ji Yoon not getting treated right have to attention.

She left Bolbbalgan4 recently, and photos of Woo Ji Yoon getting mistreated by both fans and the staff have surfaced. In one of the photos, the staff is holding an umbrella over Ahn Ji Young while Woo Ji Yoon follows behind. She ultimately uses her own jacket to cover herself.


In another photo, the fan ignores Woo Ji Yoon after getting Ahn Ji Young's signature. She smiles sadly and waves, even though the fan has already turned his back on her.

Netizens are expressing sadness at the difference in treatment, commenting, "No wonder she wanted to leave." What do you think about these photos?

  1. Bolbbalgan4
13 32,075 Share 91% Upvoted

10

VLAK14 pts 51 minutes ago 0
51 minutes ago

The umbrella situation is an misunderstanding. Their another manager had to grab Jiyoon guitar on stage so he was slightly late.

Share

6

jin_sungmin1,970 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I don't know all that much about the group but I don't think these two instances are enough to say she was always being mistreated. The situation with the fan ignoring her is something that a lot of very popular idols experience all the time (shitty fans will always exist).

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND