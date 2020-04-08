12

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 53 minutes ago

MAMAMOO's Solar angry at fans reselling her custom made bags at higher prices

MAMAMOO's Solar criticized fans publicly after she found out her personalized bags were being resold at higher prices online. 

On April 7th, Solar posted a photo featuring an ad that is reselling bags listed at 60,000 KRW ($49) that the star personalized herself for a special birthday event. She added the following caption on the post, reading: "Did you buy the bags just to do this..."

Solar took part in the design of the bags herself and sold them at 20,500 KRW ($16). They're a limited edition and were created to commemorate her birthday.

She had previously uploaded a video of her working on the bag on Youtube, hoping that fans would enjoy her work. Unfortunately, some fans quickly bought up the bags and are trying to resell them at a profit. 

Check out the video below. 

ledapple_3136 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

How thoughtless can people get...

amcg11 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

Yeah, that kind of sucks. Look at the prices and sell them for more next time!

