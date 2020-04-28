April open up about the struggles of being a celebrity + the group's past and future in 'The Star'

April showed off their lovely spring fashion styles for the May issue of 'The Star' magazine!

In their pictorial, the girls posed indoors with the warm, natural sunlight illuminating their signature, "spring fairy" visuals. In their following interview, the members honestly opened up about each of their struggles.

First, Naeun was asked if she misses performing on stage while promoting as an actress. She answered, "The stage is a place I'm always longing for. Whenever I can go on stage, it fills me with joy and excitement. I don't think I've shown everything I can on stage yet, so I want to promote as an idol for a long time."

The other April members looked back on the group's career up until now. Yena confessed, "There were difficult times. We were always happy to promote with new albums, but there were also times of disappointment. I think the disappointments stemmed from us not being able to fulfill some of the goals that we first set for ourselves." Chaekyung added, "The time that we spend together as a group feels so natural now, but I suddenly realized that if this time were to come to an end, I would feel so hurt and sorrowful inside. So I hope to cherish this time more."





Jinsol, who debuted at a noticeably young age for an idol, shared some of her own past struggles. "I did have a hard time, seeing how people were only focussed on what they could see of me on the outside. But now, I think I need to accept it as a given in this field. Just because I'm a celebrity, it doesn't mean I can ask the public to love me at every moment. In the end, the person who chose this career where you have to show your brightest side is me," Jinsol revealed, proving how she's matured over the years.

