Ham So Won talks about how she started promoting in China after being a 'Miss Korea' contestant

Ham So Won appeared on the April 27 episode of Channel A's 'Eye Contact' where she talked about her difficult struggle while building her career.

The 1997 Miss Korea contestant revealed that she worked hard to earn money after her father's business failed. She worked hard and used her entire savings to enter the Miss Korea pageant in 1997 where she became Miss Pacific Ocean. After her Miss Korea experience, Ham So Won began working in China as an MC on a show. She stated: "Since I'm the youngest in my family, everyone was extremely against me going to China. I went to China with nothing and no money to live for the next month. When I got there, I thought I could succeed here and that I shouldn't come back until I do."

Ham So Won has promoted in China since 2008 but returned to Korean broadcast in 2017 through variety show 'Taxi', marking her return to terrestrial broadcasts in nine years. She is currently appearing on 'Flavor of Wife' with her husband Jin Hua.



