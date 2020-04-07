Netizens speculate over which female singer will join AOMG as label releases teasers for their new artist

Netizens are rife with speculations over who AOMG's next artist will be!

The label has been releasing teasers for the new addition to their family over the past couple of days, and netizens can't help but speculate who it will be! A popular candidate seems to be singer Lee Hi, who recently ended her contract with YG Entertainment and was formerly under YG sublabel HIGHGRND with producer Code Kunst, who is also a part of AOMG now.

Other netizen candidates include:

"Jcky Wai?"

"Honestly it'd be awesome if it was Lim Kim."

"Maybe Park Jimin."

"100% sure it's Lee Hi."

"Bolpplagan4's former member Ji Yoon."



"SAAY?"

Who do you think it is? Check out the recent teaser below.