Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizens speculate over which female singer will join AOMG as label releases teasers for their new artist

Netizens are rife with speculations over who AOMG's next artist will be!

The label has been releasing teasers for the new addition to their family over the past couple of days, and netizens can't help but speculate who it will be! A popular candidate seems to be singer Lee Hi, who recently ended her contract with YG Entertainment and was formerly under YG sublabel HIGHGRND with producer Code Kunst, who is also a part of AOMG now. 

Other netizen candidates include: 

"Jcky Wai?"

"Honestly it'd be awesome if it was Lim Kim."

"Maybe Park Jimin."

"100% sure it's Lee Hi."

"Bolpplagan4's former member Ji Yoon."

"SAAY?"

Who do you think it is? Check out the recent teaser below. 

ygisntthatbad66 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Didn't Lee Hi sign with the same company as sunmi tho?

Danjahandz0 pt 43 minutes ago
43 minutes ago

I'm not sure about it but it can be Sonnet Son ❤

