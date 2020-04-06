Noel's Lee Sang Gon and actress Yeon Song Ha indefinitely postpone wedding as COVID-19 safety measure

Noel's Lee Sang Gon and his actress fiancée Yeon Song Ha have decided to indefinitely postpone their wedding.



The news was confirmed by Lee Sang Gon's agency CJeS Entertainment on April 6 KST, who stated: "Lee Sang Gon's wedding ceremony has been tentatively postponed to promote social distancing and COVID-19 infection prevention."



Yeon Song Ha also announced the news through her personal Instagram account, writing, "Our wedding ceremony has been tentatively cancelled due to COVID-19. We will contact you all about it when a better day arrives. Thank you so much for your concern."



Meanwhile, the couple first announced their engagement in November 2019, adding that they would be getting married in March.



Check out Yeon Song Ha's Instagram post below.