Kang Daniel x Zico to collaborate for Starship's upcoming 'Project for the Love of Korea' with Pepsi

Kang Daniel and Zico are collaborating for Starship Entertainment's upcoming 'Project for the Love of Korea' with Pepsi.



Starship has been working with Pepsi for a series of projects, which include Rain and Soyu's "Beginning" for last year's 'The Love of Autumn' theme, and it looks Kang Daniel and Zico are the next artists to collaborate. The 'Project for the Love of Korea' seems to revolve around a traditional Korean concept with the two artists in hanbok-inspired outfits.



Stay tuned for updates on Kang Daniel and Zico's collaboration! What do you think of the 'Project for the Love of Korea' concept?

