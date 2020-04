Jeon So Mi gave a sneak peek at her new song!

On April 4, Jeon So Mi had released the second episode of her reality show 'I AM SOMI'. After driving a Lamborghini Urus, a car she'd picked out as her 'dream car', she revealed snippets of songs composed by her. All three songs were revealed as strong contenders for her upcoming release, and this had fans intrigued.



Check out her spoiler below. She reveals the snippets of the songs at 8:20 mark. What do you think?