Kim Yo Han joins fixed cast of KBS2's new music variety

Former X1 member Kim Yo Han has joined a new music variety program as a fixed cast member!

On April 1, Kim Yo Han's label confirmed to media outlets, "It's true that Kim Yo Han will be appearing on KBS2's new music variety 'The Story of Musicians' as a fixed cast member."

'The Story of Musicians' (literal translation) involves top musicians from various music genres taking on new challenges or projects in music. Also starring 2020's hottest trot star Song Ga In, the program is expected to premiere this April 25.

Meanwhile, Kim Yo Han is also slated to make his acting debut soon through KBS2's 'School 2020', airing later this year.

