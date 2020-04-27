Goo Hye Sun is thriving in new updates, says she hopes to return to the entertainment industry

Goo Hye Sun is smiling in a new update

The actress uploaded a series of smiling selfies to Instagram on April 27th. The actress looks happy and healthy as she continues to pursue her passions. The caption reads: "I am filming right now!"







The actress held an art exhibition on the 18th and revealed to reporters at the press conference that she had lost "11 kilograms (~24 pounds). I only eat breakfast and exercise. When I had some more weight, I thought that I looked healthy which was good, but later my knees started hurting. So that's why I started losing weight."





Goo Hye Sun also talked about her tumultuous divorce with actor Ahn Jae Hyun, saying: "I'm trying to forget everything that happened and am thinking about the future ahead of me a lot. My heart is sorry. There were parts of my private life I tried to appeal to the public. I told myself a lot that this wasn't it. As I found society more difficult, I began thinking about whether I should say certain things. I think it will be hard to promote as a celebrity for the time being. If I organize things little by little, I look forward to the day I can come back naturally."



