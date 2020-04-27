22

10

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 29 minutes ago

Goo Hye Sun is thriving in new updates, says she hopes to return to the entertainment industry

AKP STAFF

Goo Hye Sun is smiling in a new update

The actress uploaded a series of smiling selfies to Instagram on April 27th. The actress looks happy and healthy as she continues to pursue her passions. The caption reads: "I am filming right now!"


View this post on Instagram

촬영하고 있어요!

A post shared by (@kookoo900) on

The actress held an art exhibition on the 18th and revealed to reporters at the press conference that she had lost "11 kilograms (~24 pounds). I only eat breakfast and exercise. When I had some more weight, I thought that I looked healthy which was good, but later my knees started hurting. So that's why I started losing weight." 


Goo Hye Sun also talked about her tumultuous divorce with actor Ahn Jae Hyun, saying: "I'm trying to forget everything that happened and am thinking about the future ahead of me a lot. My heart is sorry. There were parts of my private life I tried to appeal to the public. I told myself a lot that this wasn't it. As I found society more difficult, I began thinking about whether I should say certain things. I think it will be hard to promote as a celebrity for the time being. If I organize things little by little, I look forward to the day I can come back naturally."

  1. Goo Hye Sun
2 1,301 Share 69% Upvoted

1

Ohboy6910,206 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

You wanna be on a crash diet? Whatever, destroy your metabolism all you want, but don't make up bs about health issues. There's no way her weight was what made her knees hurt (if that's even true).

Also, Korean celebs clearly don't understand the meaning of "retirement". Someone buy them a dictionary.

Share

0

summerbreezy2,242 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

Role Model for all the young impressionable girls!🤡

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Solar
[Song and MV review] Solar – 'Spit it out'
45 minutes ago   1   433
Big Bang, G-Dragon
G-Dragon debuts his new tattoo
2 days ago   44   93,771

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND