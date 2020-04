(G)I-DLE will be performing "Oh my god" and "LION" for Hello82's "Safe House" live stream concert for their fans during the quarantine.

The girls made the announcement earlier today on Instagram through a cute video in which the members tell fans to stay healthy! The live stream entertainment will definitely be a welcome treat to all those missing out on live music due to the current pandemic.

Will you be watching (G)I-DLE's concert? Tune in on April 25th at 10 AM KST.